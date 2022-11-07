Nov. 4, 2022
Jeffrey Richard Rausch, 65, of Dassel, passed peacefully in his home Friday. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel with the Rev. Douglas Pierce officiating. Interment will be at Lake Jennie Evangelical Covenant Cemetery on a later date. A time to gather with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel.
The son of Leander A. and Doris K. (Linz) Rausch, he was born Nov. 17, 1956, at St. Cloud Hospital. Jeffrey grew up in St. Cloud and Richmond and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1975. He attended St. Cloud Area Vocational Technical Institute and graduated with a degree in municipal engineering. He continued his education by attending classes at Inver Hills Community College, earning his license as a professional land surveyor in the state of Minnesota.
He was baptized and received his first communion in the Catholic faith and later became a member of Lake Jennie Evangelical Covenant Church in rural Dassel. He was active in the church, serving as a church council member, Sunday school teacher, and for many years was the Lake Jennie Cemetery sexton.
On May 19, 1979, he married Wendy Peterson at Stockholm Lutheran Church in rural Cokato. They made their home in New Hope for a few years before they moved to Dassel. Jeffrey worked most of his career at Pellinen Land Surveying. He took ownership of the business in 1996, and owned and operated up to his death. He also served as land surveyor for McLeod County. He was dedicated to his career, and enjoyed serving many members of the community.
Jeffrey loved his family with his whole heart. His grandchildren, children and wife were the loves of his life. He enjoyed spending the holidays and special events with his loved ones. He was often found attending his children’s activities and sporting events and grandchildren’s special events. He was a Boy Scout leader, coached several of Jacob’s baseball teams, and enjoyed hearing Emily play piano.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Rausch, of Dassel; children, Ryan (Rosemary) Rausch of Delano, Jacob Rausch (Lisa Dennis) of Hanover, and Emily (Mitch) Gorres of Kimball; five grandchildren, Judah, Samuel, Lillian, Maxwell Rausch, and Oscar Gorres; siblings, Joel (Kathy) Rausch of Brooklyn Park, James (Valerie) Rausch of Eagan, and Julie (John) Grundhoefer of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Doris Rausch.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.