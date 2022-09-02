Aug. 27, 2022
Jeffrey Paul Stamer, 58, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 27 at his home. Funeral was Friday at the Jeff Stamer Farm in Hector, with interment in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Amy Karlson. Eulogists were Monica MacDonald, Leah Hicks, Allan Dovenmuehle, Marissa Stamer, Alyssa Stamer and Michaela Stamer. Music was “Hero” by Mariah Carey, “How Great Thou Art” by Carrie Underwood and “Let It Be” by The Beatles. Honorary casket bearers were Jeff Stamer Farms employees: Nathan Herdina, Randy Steffel, Ryan Dyrssen, Laura Girodat, Gonzalo Silva, Randy Paulsen, Alex Silva, Eric Reins, Kevin Klawitter, Nathan Kopel, Eddie Silva. Casket bearers were, Allan Dovenmuehle, Brad Melberg, Rick Kramer, Dave Ludowese, Larry Dean, Joe McNamara, Terry Dean, Christopher Syverson, Ryan Blad, Austin Blad, Mike Miller, Reid Dixon, Doug Folkens.
He was born July 16, 1964, in Olivia, the son of LeRoy and Jill (Kana) Stamer. Jeff was baptized Dec. 19, 1971, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 4, 1980, both at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island. He grew up in Hector, where he was a standout in athletics and his love of farming was cultivated. Jeff graduated in 1983 from Hector High School. After graduating from the agricultural business program at Ridgewater College, he went on to pursue his passion of farming. He took great pride in the farm and excelled due to his hard work and stewardship.
On Feb. 26, 1999, Jeff married the love of his life, Robin Syverson in Maui, Hawaii, and they made their home in Hutchinson. Their life centered around their five amazing daughters. A father like Jeff is rare. He lived every day for his girls, always putting in extra effort to encourage and support their interests and loving them with all of his heart and then some.
When Jeff wasn’t farming, you could find him in the stands supporting his daughters at their sporting events or spending time at Green Lake, throwing the football around, showcasing his grilling skills, or pulling a tube full of kids behind the boat. Jeff always ensured those around him were having fun. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with Robin and his girls.
Jeff was a kind and generous man and was so much to so many. He loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by everyone around him.
Jeff tragically passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 58 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Robin Stamer of Hutchinson; daughters, Michaela Stamer of Hutchinson, Alyssa Stamer of Hutchinson, Marissa Stamer of Hutchinson, Brooklyn Stamer of Hutchinson, Paisley Stamer of Hutchinson; mother, Jill Stamer of Hutchinson; siblings, Sally Mellies and her husband, Ronald of Hector, Michael Stamer and his wife, Danna of Willmar, Tracy Lukanich and her husband, Jim of Mendota Heights, Nancy Jorgenson and her husband, Arden of Victoria, Dale Stamer and his wife, Beatrice of Hutchinson; mother-in-law, Yvonne Syverson; brother-in-law, Christopher Syverson and his wife, Ashley; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Stamer; father-in-law, Darrell Syverson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.