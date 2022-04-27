April 25, 2022
Jennifer Mallak, 65 passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted.
Jennifer Alexis Mallak was born on Feb. 9, 1957, in St. Paul. She was the daughter of Joseph and Betty Lou (Lokken) Tschida.
On April 19, 1985, Jennifer was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Mallak at Emmaus Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Jennifer and Tom resided in Atlanta, Georgia for 33 years, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 37 years of marriage.
Jennifer worked at Sherwin Williams in Georgia for many years doing clerical work. She then found her true happiness working in the cafeteria for Gwinnett County Schools in Georgia.
Jennifer was an avid quilter and loved creating unique quilts for her entire family. She also enjoyed painting and rescuing stray cats in the neighborhood. Jennifer especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Tom Mallak of Hutchinson; half brother Dan (Annie) Tschida of Burnsville; mother-in-law MaryAnn Mallak of Silver Lake; brothers-in-law Dave Mallak, and his significant other Wendy Puckett of Silver Lake, Mark (Teresa) Mallak of Silver Lake; sister-in-law Donna (Steve) Holmberg of Long Lake; five nieces; three nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Tschida and Betty Lou Cook; two step fathers; father-in-law Robert Mallak.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.