June 2, 2023
Jerald “Jerry” “Frosty” Lawrence Forsberg, 79, of Dassel, died Friday, June 2, at the Lakeside Generations in Dassel. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel with the Rev. Sarah Hein and the Rev. Keith Carlson sharing pastoral guidance. There will be a one-hour time to gather with the family at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel.
Jerald Lawrence Forsberg, the son of Dilner and Zola (Goranson) Forsberg was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Cokato. He grew up in the rural Dassel area on a dairy farm and he graduated from Dassel High School in 1961. Jerald was baptized at Stockholm Lutheran Church in rural Cokato and confirmed in the Christian faith at First Lutheran Church (Gethsemane) in Dassel and was presently a member of the Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
On July 16, 1966, Jerald was united in marriage to Norma Baumetz at the Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Together they made their home in Dassel where they raised their two children, Rebecca and Andy. Jerald had been employed as a home milk delivery man, worked at the Dassel Feed mill, Storm Industries in Dassel, and at 3M in Hutchinson. Jerald retired from 3M in 2005 after 25 years of employment.
Jerald was active in the Dassel Community and had served on the Dassel Volunteer Fire Department and was the Fire Department Santa Clause for many years and was a long-time member of the Dassel Rod and Gun Club. He knew a lot of the history in Dassel and enjoyed telling stories about the Dassel area. He also served the community as a Justice of the Peace. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, target shooting, and trap shooting. He was a creative light wood carpenter, enjoyed spending time going to garage sales, and swap meets. He loved to buy and sell stuff. He liked to grocery shop, cook, bake breads, especially banana bread. He was proud to carry on the Swedish traditions of making hardtack and potato sausage. He loved to plan and plant his garden, watch things grow, enjoy and share the harvest with others. Jerald loved his family with his whole heart. He enjoyed spending time with them for holidays and special events. Jerald had a heart of gold if he got to know you, he considered you family. He will be greatly missed by his family, many relatives, numerous friends, neighbors, and members of the community.
Jerald is survived by his wife, Norma Forsberg of Dassel; children, Rebecca (Blair) Lothe of Dassel, Andy Forsberg of Darwin; two grandchildren, Bianca Forsberg and Logan Forsberg; siblings, Jarolynn Morris of Richfield, Carol (Greg) McCarty of Woodbury; brothers-in-law, Lowell (Bonnie) Baumetz and Dan Baumetz both of Hutchinson; mother of son-in-law, Barbara Lothe of Dassel; nephews, nieces, cousins, many dear friends; a special caregiver and friend, Veronica Montano.
Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, Dilner and Zola Forsberg; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Harriet Baumetz; brother-in-law, Ralph Morris; and father of son-in-law, Michael Lothe.
