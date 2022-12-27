Dec. 22, 2022
Jerald “Jerry” Michael Meyer, 73 of Cokato passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 22, 2022 at St Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday, all at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato.
Jerry was born to Melvin and Marvel Meyer Thanksgiving day on Nov. 24, 1949 in Glencoe. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Growing up Jerry was nicknamed “Smiley” by his family and friends for his contagious smile and charming personality. He grew up by Lake Marion, during school he participated in wrestling and football. He attended Brownton Elementary and graduated from Brownton High School in 1968.
Jerry worked with his dad on a mink farm at Lake Marion. After graduation he was employed doing construction then joined the Army in 1970. Jerry proudly served in several states and was stationed in Germany through 1972. On Aug. 18, 1973 he married Connie Hackbarth at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato. Together they were blessed with five children: Christopher, Matthew, Brent, Brian and Laura. He was employed by Shwartz Manufacturing, RayDot and Faribault Foods.
Jerry was a member of the Cokato JayCee’s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, garage sales, auctions, calling in to KWRC Trade Radio advertising his yard sale “⅛ mile north of the stop lights" in Cokato and his yearly family trips up to Mille Lacs Lake. The most important thing to Jerry was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marvel Meyer; sister Janet Zajicek; brother in-law Henry Zajicek; father in-law and mother in-law, Carl and Eleanor Hackbarth; and nephew Jeremy Meyer.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Connie of 49 years; sons, Christopher Meyer, Matthew (Kari) Meyer, Brent Meyer (fiancee Natalie Griffin), Brian Meyer; daughter Laura (Alex Mages); grandchildren, Makayla Meyer, Jenessa Meyer, Maverick Meyer; step grandchildren, Isaac Dow and Jocelyn Dow; siblings, James (Corrine) Meyer, Judith (Thomas) Theisfeld, Jerome (Rose) Meyer; sister in-law Carol Prince; several nieces and nephews.
While Jerry left us too soon, the impact he had on the community will be felt for years to come. His quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed. Blessed be his memory.
