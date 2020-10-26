Oct. 19, 2020
Jeremy J. Meyer, 45, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Jon Wheeler. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, and “How Great Thou Art”. Casket bearers were Jason Zajicek, Jason Anglin, Dylan Buddy, Tanner Buddy, Christopher Meyer, and Matthew Meyer.
Jeremy Jerome Meyer was born Dec. 9, 1974, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Jerome and Elrosa (Kiecker) Meyer. Jeremy was baptized as an infant Dec. 29, 1974, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 21, 1989, both at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1993.
Jeremy resided in Hutchinson his entire life and was employed at Econofoods where he worked as a stocker. He then worked at Hutchinson Technology, Inc. in production, Aramark in maintenance, and then was self-employed in landscaping. He most recently was employed at 3M in Hutchinson in production.
He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Jeremy loved his dog Reese and enjoyed taking walks with him every day. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding bike. Jeremy cherished the time spent with his friends and family.
Jeremy passed away Monday, Oct. 19, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 45 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Jeremy is survived by his daughter Rachel Bomstad and her fiancé Levi Millerbernd, of Hutchinson; parents Jerome and Elrosa Meyer of Hutchinson; sisters, Melissa Buddy and her husband Richard Jr., of Willmar, and Melanie Voigt of Silver Lake; nephews, Dylan and Tanner Buddy; many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.