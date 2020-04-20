April 16, 2020
Jerold P. Dick, 71, of Grove City, died Thursday, April 16, at Hennepin Health Care in Minneapolis. A private graveside service will be held now and a public memorial service will be held later.
Jerold Peter Dick, the son of Pete and Edna (Loewen) Dick, was born March 15, 1949, in Comfrey. He attended Mountain Lake Christian School through the fifth grade and then the family moved to Grove City. He continued his education at country school and graduated from Grove City High School in 1967. He continued his education at Willmar Vo. Tech. He enlisted in the National Guard and served until 1973. He farmed near Grove City raising crops and dairy cows. Jerold switched to beef cattle for a short time before returning to dairy farming. Jerold was committed to providing high quality dairy products. On Feb. 14, 1992, he was united in marriage to Karen Larson. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Grove City and later Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. He enjoyed reading, visiting with family and friends but his true passion was dairy farming. Jerold was firm in his faith and beliefs.
He is survived by his wife Karen Dick of Grove City; step-children, Stephanie (David) Hallberg of Pennock, and Blaine Larson of Minneapolis; grandchild Caroline Hallberg; siblings, Gilbert (Jaylee) Dick of Litchfield, Eugene (Roxanne) Dick of Watkins, Ruth (Tim) Sullivan of Phoenix, Arizona; and nephew Steve (Laurie) Dick of South Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com