Dec. 6, 2021
Jerome “Jerry” Bayerl, 68 of Winsted died peacefully in his home on hospice care Dec. 6, 2021. We will honor Jerry with a private family funeral Mass now and plan to have a Memorial Mass in 2022 when more family can gather.
Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lucille; and brother Eugene.
Survived by four sisters, Mary Ann (Paul) Zeik, Carol (Tom) Ondracek, Lois (Jerry) Mader and Nancy (Carl) Erickson; other relatives and friends.
We are so grateful for the compassionate care of Trillium Staff. If desired, memorials may be made to Ridgeview Hospice or ATHC.
Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted, served the family. Online condolences can be made at chilsonfuneralhome.com