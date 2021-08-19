Aug. 17, 2021
Jerome E. Kittelson, 98, of Litchfield, died Tuesday Aug. 17, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday Aug. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Interment will be in Ness Lutheran Cemetery. This service will be available to watch via live stream on the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service website.
Jerome Edward Kittelson, the son of Edward and Martha (Hanson) Kittelson was born Jan. 30, 1923 in Litchfield. He attended District 8 Country School and graduated from Litchfield High School. Jerome farmed his entire life; working with dairy, baling, grain bins and agriculture supplies. He was an active member of the Ness Lutheran Church and later the Zion Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Ness Cemetery Association and the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. He enjoyed singing with the Willmar Men’s Chorus and meeting for coffee with his friends for many years.
Jerome is survived by his nephew Stan (Sylvia) Kittelson of Litchfield; niece Sandra Kittelson of Tacoma, Washington; great nieces and nephews, Kristen, Brian, David and Susan; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Garfield.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com