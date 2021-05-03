April 30, 2021
Jerome Eischens, 79, loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away Friday April 30. A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will follow the ceremony.
Jerome Eischens was born Jan. 7, 1942 in Minneapolis, to Donald and Delores (Neuenberg) Eischens. He attended school in Eden Valley; he went on to honorably serve in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life, Rosemary Frable while stationed in New Jersey. Shortly after meeting, they were united in marriage and to this marriage brought four wonderful boys.
Jerry worked as an automotive technician for several years before opening his own repair shop, Richmond Tire and Auto. Upon his retirement, he sold the business to his oldest son. Jerry enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching the Minnesota Vikings, Gophers and NASCAR. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and fur babies, nights at the race track watching his son race, and attending any events his grandchildren were involved in. When not cheering on his favorite sport’s teams, you could find him out in his garden tending to his many vegetables and sharing the fruits of his labor.
After 79 years of life and 56 years of marriage, Jerry is survived by his wife Rosemary; sons, Don (Sue) Eischens, Jerry Jr (Julie) Eischens, Dave (Shelly) Eischens, and Jim (Zayna) Eischens. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Mat (Lori), Chris (Allison), Mackenze, Breanna, Sydne, Jace, Hailey, and Kiara Eischens; great-grandchildren; Landon, Maya, Madisyn and Liam; sisters, Mary, Pat, Cathy, Carol; and brother Mike.
He was preceded in death by his dad Donald; mother Delores; step-dad George; and brother in law Bob.