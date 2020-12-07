Nov. 28,2020
Jerome "Jerry" Ewert Jr., 69, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Nov. 28. Memorial service was Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando Township. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Amanda Hendrickson. Song leaders were the St. Boniface Choir. Musical selections were "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagle's Wings," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "Day by Day," "Song of Farewell," and "How Great Thou Art." Urn bearers were Jerry's grandchildren, Aiden Silge, Kendall Heller and Hailey Ewert.
Jerome "Jerry" John Ewert Jr. was born April 4, 1951, in Glencoe. He was the son of Jerome Arthur and Evelyn Marie (Winkler) Ewert. Jerry was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. Jerry was a lifelong member of St. Boniface. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate with the Stewart High School Class of 1969.
On Nov. 12, 1976, Jerry was united in marriage to Kathleen Mary Draeger at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Fernando. This marriage was blessed with two children, Sarah and Dan. Jerry and Kathy resided in Stewart. They shared 44 years of marriage.
Jerry and his brother Jack owned and operated the family business, Ewert Brother Farm Drainage, for many years, passed down from his father, Jerome Sr. He enjoyed visiting with the farmers they were working for and loved it when they were invited in for lunch. He brought many dessert recipes home. He loved chocolate chip cookies and his aunt Frances' apricot pie. In the winter, Jerry did snow removal and worked at Form-A-Feed.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He rarely missed an opportunity to cheer the grandkids on in the many activities they participated in. He represented them well by wearing his Hutch Tigers sweatshirt as often as possible.
Jerry also loved cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles, especially his 1970 Nova. He was a proud member of the Stewart Fire Department for 21 years and was also a Stewart first responder for many years.
When Jerry needed assistance with his care, he became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson in January 2020. He was then transferred to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia Nov. 11, 2020. Blessed be his memory.
Jerry is survived by his wife Kathy Ewert of Stewart; daughter Sarah Heller and her husband Nick of Hutchinson; Sarah's children, Aiden Silge, Kendall Heller, step-daughter Madyson Heller; son Dan Ewert and his wife Stefanie of Hutchinson; Dan's child Hailey Ewert; siblings, Wayne Black of Rochester, Cecilia Cullen and her husband Mike of Excelsior, Kathy Kalenberg and her husband Pete of Stewart, Connie Woelfel and her husband Cyril, and Jack Ewert and his wife Yvonne of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Richards and her husband Mike of Stewart, and Jolene Shult and her husband Steve of Duluth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jerome Sr. and Evelyn Ewert; mother and father-in-law Stanley and Mary Draeger; and sister-in-law Kay Black.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.