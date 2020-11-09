Nov. 5, 2020
Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Albin Kadlec, 83, of Hutchinson passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5. A private family interment will be at Bohemian National Cemetery. A public celebration of life for Jerry will be in the future, tentatively in June 2021.
Jerry was born June 6, 1937, in Hutchinson and was the son of Joseph and Rose (Bednar) Kadlec. He was baptized and confirmed in the catholic faith at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake (now known as Holy Family Catholic Church). He graduated in 1955 from Silver Lake High School, where he excelled in music and played football and basketball.
Jerry attended the U.S. Navy School of Music at Anacostia Naval Base in Washington, D.C., and was a proud Navy veteran. Music had always been a passion of Jerry’s and he was quite the talented saxophone and clarinet player, playing polka and old-time music, and he was on multiple recordings over the years. In 2004, he was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
He was a member of the Silver Lake Lions. He enjoyed fishing, playing his horns and music, poker, bridge, cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry was a hardworking, honest and faithful man. He was a great “teacher” to his children and grandchildren, instilling these qualities in them.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Kadlec; parents, Joseph and Rose Kadlec; and sister Joan Ahrens.
Jerry is survived by his children, Melissa (Keith) Dorsett of Minneapolis, Tony (Marata) Kadlec of Hutchinson, Andy (Sigrun) Kadlec of Duluth; six grandchildren, Kristina and Andrew Green, Theodore, Anton and Nikolas Kadlec, and Odinn Kadlec; brother Ken Kadlec of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Kadlec family will be accepting contributions for the Disabled American Veterans and the Bohemian National Cemetery, at the request of Jerome.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, mareshfuneralhome.com