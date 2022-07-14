July 12, 2022
Jerome “Jerry” A. Lindell, 86 of Litchfield, passed away July 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Church of St. Philip. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Jerome “Jerry” Allan Lindell, the son of Roy and Ella Lindell, was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Litchfield. He attended school and graduated from Litchfield High School. Jerry met the love of his life, Beverley Weinzetl, at a dance at the Bird Island Ball Room and he told his buddies she was the gal he was going to marry. On Jan. 3, 1956, that dream came true as the two were united in marriage in Lake Lillian. They were always by each other’s side and blessed with over 65 years together when Beverley passed away on March 9, 2022.
Jerry started out working as a milkman, then as a refrigeration man and an ice man before he found his life long career at First District where he was a plant manager and developed the feed department. His favorite job was his hobby farming. Jerry was a long-standing member of the Litchfield Rescue Squad and a founding member of their dive team. Spending time at their cabin and going to the casino, in addition to hunting and being outdoors, were activities Jerry enjoyed. Jerry loved his family and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids and all of his wonderful great-grandkids.
Jerry is survived by Loriee (Richard “Artie”) Barnes of Litchfield, Todd (Stacie) Lindell of Dassel; grandchildren, Jake Barnes, Nick (Christine) Barnes, Natalie (Mike) Olson, Aspen (Cole) Schmidt, and Carson Lindell; and great-grandchildren, Nick, Ella and Gabiee Barnes, Lilla and Townes Olson, and Allan Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverley and his parents.
As Beverley stated in Boyd Huppert’s Kare 11 news story on April 1, 2020, Jerry is once again “mine to keep.”
