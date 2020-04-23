April 21,2020
Jerome O. Lindquist, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, April 21, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be held. Interment will be at the Lake Lillian Community Cemetery.
Jerome was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Lake Lillian. He was the son of Orville and Dorothy (Linn) Lindquist. He grew up on a farm southwest of Lake Lillian, attended rural school in the neighborhood and graduated from Olivia High School in 1953. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran (now United) Church in Lake Lillian. In his younger years, Jerome was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with his cousins and local friends.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson.
Jerome worked on the family farm with his father for many years and after his father's retirement worked for various farmers in the Lake Lillian area. In the last several years, he has resided in Hutchinson, Hector, and Olivia.
Jerome passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 84 years. Blessed be his memory.
Jerome is survived by his sister Sandra (John) Moore, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; nieces, Kathryn Moore (Blake) Eakright, of Blaine, and Jill Thomas of Rockford, Illinois; nephew Daren (Debbie) Thomas, of Mandeville, Louisiana; grand nieces, Hannah Tooley of Rockford, Illinois, and Mariah Thomas, Mandeville, Louisiana; and many other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Dorothy Lindquist; and a sister Verlene Thomas.
