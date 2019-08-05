July 22, 2019
Jerome L. Penk, 77, of Brownton, passed away Monday, July 22, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. Interment was at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Officiating was the Rev. Dr. Leonard M. Hummel. Organist was Vicki Herrmann. Soloist was Keith Tongen performing “Children of the Heavenly Father.” Congregational hymns were “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say,” “Beneath the Cross of Jesus” and “My Faith Looks Up to Thee.” Casket bearers were Daniel Penk, Clint Penk, Derek Penk, Richard Tabbert, Dennis Jacobson and Clint Uhrich.
Jerome Lloyd Penk was born April 25, 1942, in Collins Township, Stewart, Minnesota. He was the son of Lloyd and Rose (Haukedahl) Penk. Jerome was baptized as an infant May 17, 1942, and was later confirmed in his youth on May 27, 1956, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1960.
On Aug. 9, 1963, Jerome was united in marriage to Ilene Dwyer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. The couple resided in Stewart and Brownton and were blessed with three children, David, Carrie Jo and Mary. Jerome and Ilene shared 55 years of marriage together.
Jerome was employed at Wacker Implement in Stewart for 11 years. He was then employed as a special projects supervisor at 3M, where he received many awards. He traveled all over the United States and Switzerland to build machines to make tape. He traveled to China to teach workers to run the machines. He retired in 2008 after 38 years with 3M. Jerome was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton, where he was also on the church council.
Jerome enjoyed fixing tractors, working on cars and attending to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He especially cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
When Jerome needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, in 2013. After three years at Harmony River, he moved back home to Brownton. For the last year and a half he has since made his home at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Blessed be his memory.
Jerome is survived by his wife Ilene Penk of Brownton; children, David Penk and his wife, Michele, of Silver Lake, Carrie Jo Reif and her husband, Dave, of Cologne, Mary Lemke and her husband, Tom, of Brownton; grandchildren, Stephanie Hassel and her husband Ryan, Courtney Lemke, Harley Reif and Jessica Lemke; great-grandchildren, Kayden Hassel and Livvy Hassel; siblings, Ron Penk of Stewart, Larry Penk and his wife, Rose Mary Tobin, of Carlton, Dale Penk and his wife, Kristin, of Scottsdale, Arizona and Richard Penk and his wife, Roxanne, of Litchfield; brother-in-law Michael Maiers of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Elaine Tabbert and her husband, Gary, of Glencoe, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Rose Penk; parent-in-laws Orville and Sophia Dwyer; brother-in-law Kenneth Dwyer and his wife Sue; and sister-in-law Linda Maiers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.