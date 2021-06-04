May 18, 2021
Jerome R. LaPlante, 84, of Stewart, passed away Tuesday, May 18, at St. Cloud Hospital. Celebration of Life was Friday, June 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Eulogist was Howard Krienke. Military Honors by Degree-Fleisch American Legion Post 125.
Jerome "Jerry" Raymond LaPlante was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Stewart. He was the son of Oliver and Melva (Reimers) LaPlante. Jerry was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his catholic faith, both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and received his GED while in the United States Navy.
Jerry entered active military service in the United States Navy Jan. 19, 1956, in Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge Dec. 18, 1959, at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, and achieved the rank of Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class.
On Feb. 6, 1965, Jerry was united in marriage to Ruth Krienke at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Warren, Rollie, and Chad. Jerome and Ruth resided in Stewart. They shared 56 years of marriage
Jerry was employed at Stark Construction, Fairway Construction, and Anderson Western Inc. doing road construction. He was a past member of the Stewart Fire Department and DeGree-Fleisch American Legion Post 125.
He enjoyed reading, going to the casino, camping, and hunting.
Jerry passed away Tuesday, May 18, at St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 84 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Jerry is survived by his wife Ruth LaPlante of Glencoe; children, Warren LaPlante and his wife Renae, of Saginaw, Rollie LaPlante and his wife Julie, of St. Cloud, Chad LaPlante and his fiancée, Krystal Miller of Glencoe; grandchildren, Amanda Wonderly and her husband Kevin, Ashley LaPlante and her significant other Leif, Madison LaPlante and his significant other Denise, Martina Kruse and her husband Tim, Maleena LaPlante and her significant other Patrick, Anthony LaPlante, Ashton LaPlante, Paityn Binsfeld, Adyson Binsfeld, Josh Weber, Jessica Weber; great-grandchildren, Paige, Madison, Adeline, Emrey, Ellis; siblings, Julie Orton and her husband Ralph, of Omro, Wisconsin, Maryanne Hauer and her husband Ted, of Hutchinson, Naomi Barkiem and her husband Al, of Hutchinson, Susan Lenz and her husband Dewey, of St. Cloud, Dave LaPlante and his wife Kathy, of Maple Grove; sisters-in-law, Jo LaPlante of Flandreau, South Dakota, Barb LaPlante of Maple Grove, Mary Kosek and her husband Gary, of Pine River; brothers-in-law, Stanley Krienke of Stewart, Floyd Krienke and his wife Diane, of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Melva LaPlante; brothers, Ken LaPlante, Tom LaPlante, Rolland LaPlante; sister-in-law Shirley LaPlante; brother-in-law Wayne "Putz" Krienke; grandchild MacKenzie LaPlante; nephew TJ LaPlante.
