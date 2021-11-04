Oct. 29, 2021
Jerome T. McCarney, 101, of Litchfield, died Oct. 29, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be at Church of Our Lady Cemetery in Manannah. Masks are requested during Mass.
(Thomas) Jerome McCarney was born May 5, 1920, to James Leonard “Len” and Mary “Babe” (Hollihan) McCarney. He and his younger brother Robert grew up on the family farm in Harvey Township which was homesteaded by the pioneer McCarneys in 1867.
Jerome attended country school and then Litchfield High School. A founding member of the Harvey 4-H club, he also served as its first president. He was an early FFA member when the Litchfield chapter began. In high school, Jerome excelled in track, particularly the quarter mile as well as the broad jump. He also played football—mainly because they needed someone fast. More than eighty years later, Jerome still loved telling the story of his final game. The opposing team fumbled with eight minutes on the clock, and when the coach put him in, Jerome ran 92 yards for a touchdown.
After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1938, Jerome enrolled in what is now the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. There he ran track for two years and served as a residence director for freshmen. Thanks to his need for a date to an event and a friend whose aunt was a matchmaking nun at St. Kate’s, he met Margaret Jost—the love of his life. He graduated from St. Thomas with a degree in business. Though he considered a business career in the Twin Cities, Jerome returned to take charge of the family farm.
Jerome and Margaret married July 8, 1943. They enjoyed 70 years together as a married couple. In that time, they welcomed five children and 17 grandchildren. The family now includes 29 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 20 to one.
Jerome’s life work was farming. He was a fixture at the South St. Paul and Albany sales barns where he bought and sold cattle. Jerome still combined until his late 80s and rode his four-wheeler to inspect the farm into his 90s.
A faith-filled Catholic, Jerome was a lifelong member of the Church of Our Lady in Manannah. He served as parish trustee for about 20 years, as a long time Eucharistic minister, and as a member of the Knights of Columbus, continuing a long tradition of service to a parish his ancestors helped found in 1876. He and Margaret received the diocesan Bishop’s Medal for Service. Jerome also served his local community as an elected member of the Harvey Township Board for decades including many years as chairperson. For years, he sold all Harvey’s burning permits. He also served many years on the ASCS and Cenex boards.
Jerome loved family gatherings. McCarney family holidays—especially Christmas and Thanksgiving—could easily number over 50. He loved to play cards—bridge with Margaret in several leagues and 500 with the grandkids. He also enjoyed travel taking lots of drives to Morris, Phoenix, Iowa, and other destinations. Jerome didn’t enjoy flying, but he and Margaret did travel to Ireland, the land of his ancestors. He also followed the Packers since, as he liked to say, he’d been a football fan long before the Vikings existed.
After Margaret’s death in 2014, Jerome retired to an apartment in Litchfield. His heart, though, always stayed on the farm.
Jerome is survived by children, Mary Jo (and Pete) Conzemius of Minnetonka, Jeanne (and Bruce) Rooney-Graves of West Des Moines, Iowa, Cathy Derksen of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Michael (and Diana) McCarney of Litchfield. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Marcia McCarney; his sister Geraldine Lounsbury; grandchildren, Jim, Jeff, Eric, Brian, and Andy Conzemius; Sean, Ryan, and Kyle Rooney; Patrick, Michael, Bridget, and Brenna Derksen; Anne McCarney, Katie (McCarney) Campbell, Mary Beth (McCarney) Plucinski, Joe McCarney; and Elizabeth McCarney; and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; their son Kevan; his brother Robert; his sister-in-law Roselyn; his parents; his son-in-law Tim Derksen; and other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in memory of Jerome.
