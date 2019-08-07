Aug. 1, 2019
Jerry Dale Bollin, Sr., 77, of Litchfield passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jerry was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Litchfield. He was the son of Leslie and Betty (Vannurden) Bollin. Jerry was baptized as an adult in 1971 at Church of Christ in Litchfield.
He was blessed with six children, Penny, Jay, Kirk, Jerry Jr., Shelly and Stacy. Jerry was employed as an auto mechanic/welder for most of his life and retired as a welder from Porta Dock in Dassel. Jerry resided in Litchfield at the time of his passing.
Jerry enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and watching TV. He especially enjoyed and cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Jay (Dawn) Bollin, Kirk (Lisa) Bollin, and Jerry Jr. (JoAnn) Bollin; daughters, Penny (Tim) Bollin, Shelly (Muneer) Ahmed and Stacy (Steve) Castle; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother John (Marsha) Bollin; sisters, June (George) Simonson and Terry Bollin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Betty Bollin; brothers, Jim Bollin, Steve Bollin and Bob Bollin; and sister-in-law Janice Bollin.
