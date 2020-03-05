Feb. 29, 2020
Jerry Carlson, 85, of Hutchinson, husband of Malene, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Steve Olcott and the Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Organist will be Bev Wangerin. Eulogy given by Jon Carlson. Scripture Readers will be Josephine Carlson, Grace Carlson, and Geraldine Paulson. Congregational Hymns will be “Holy Holy Holy,” “Beautiful Savior,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “A Mighty Fortress.” Urn Bearers will be Ken Prihoda, Barb Tschida, Marty Briggs, Steve Jensen, and Rory Fairbanks
Jerry Alexander Carlson was born May 26, 1934, in Ely. He was the son of Oscar and Helen (Sikala) Carlson. Jerry was baptized and later confirmed in his faith at First Lutheran Church in Ely. Jerry was a graduate of the Ely High School Class of 1952, Gustavus Adolphus College and later attended post graduate school at the Minnesota State University, Mankato. Following college Jerry served in the United States Army for two years.
On June 9, 1962, Jerry was united in marriage to Malene Torgerson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Jon and Daniel. They have resided in Hutchinson for over 57 years.
Jerry was employed as a Physical Education teacher at the Hutchinson School District #423 and retired in 1993. He was a very involved and successful boys swimming and diving coach for 47 years and also coached boys and girls tennis for over 20 years.
Jerry was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He served on the Board of Directors of Common Cup and was President of both the Hutchison Area Foundation for Health Care and the Hutchinson Education Association. He delivered Meals on Wheels and was a member of the American Legion Post 96, was a 58 year member of the Crow River Golf Club, and was involved in the Hutchinson Tennis Association. Jerry was honored to be inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame, the Hutchinson Wall of Fame and then being named Mr. Hutchinson in 2008.
Jerry’s passion was swimming and he partook in everything having to do with promoting swimming. He enjoyed lap swimming, golfing, hunting, biking, volunteering, and being at the family cabin on Lake Minnebelle. More than anything though, he enjoyed family activities, especially anything to do with his much loved grandchildren. He also had a special place in his heart for his black cocker spaniel dog, Diesel, who was his constant companion.
Jerry entered Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson on Feb. 26, 2020, and passed away unexpectedly of a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be his memory.
Jerry is survived by his wife Malene Carlson of Hutchinson, sons, Jon Carlson and his wife Heidi, of St. Peter,
Daniel Carlson and his wife Gina, of Tonka Bay; grandchildren, Calleigh, Grace, and Josephine Carlson, and Charlie, Emily, and Jack Huminski; sister Mary Ann Frank of Mesa, Colorado;
nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Helen Calson; and brothers, Bernard Carlson and Charles Carlson.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.