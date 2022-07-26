June 15, 2022
Jerry A. Freudenberg, 71, of Litchfield died on June 15, 2022, of bladder cancer, at Merrick County Hospital in Litchfield. A private service was held in the city park on June 24. Burial will be at Fort Snelling in St. Paul at a later date.
Jerry Allan was the son of Herbert and Edna (Glebe) Freudenberg. He was born on Jan. 15, 1951, in Parkers Prairie. Jerry was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. James Lutheran Church in South Effington. He attended Jensen Country School District #74 through eighth grade in rural Parkers Prairie and graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1969. Jerry moved to Minneapolis and worked at various jobs in the city. He was drafted in Nov. 1971 in the US Army. He went to Fort Lewis, Washington for basic training and then to Fort Polk, Louisiana for infantry training for Vietnam. Jerry did not go to Vietnam, but got orders for Scofield Barracks, Hawaii. He played trombone for the 25th Infantry Division Band. While in Hawaii, he became certified as scuba diver.
After serving his country, he graduated for truck driving in Wadena. All four brothers served in the service and all were semi-truck drivers.
After he retired, he lived on a 3 1/2 plot out in the country, close to Lake Minnie Belle, where he could go fishing and watch the evening skies. In early spring he would put on his scuba gear and watch the fish under water. Jerry had many hobbies and kept busy. He did a lot of Bible reading in the early mornings, and could tell you the chapter and verse of each book.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford, Edroy, Charles; one sister Loretta Sampson, brothers in-law, Palmer Sampson, Jerry Uhde, Robert Sathtre; sister in-law Judy (Bolinger) Freudenberg.
Jerry is survived by his sisters, Ordella Uhde of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Romayne Sathre of Minneapolis, Doris Pike of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister in-law Rosemarie (Roberts) Freudenberg of New York Mills; many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements provided by Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service of Litchfield. www.johnsonhagglund.com