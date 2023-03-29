Oct. 9, 2022
Jill Stephanie Krahling, 51 of Portland, Oregon, died on Oct. 9, in Chapman Square across the street from City Hall in Portland, Oregon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be held at The Church of St. Philip one hour prior to the service at the church. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass.
Jill Stephanie Krahling, the daughter of Doyle Krahling and Joyce Coll, was born in Shakopee. Jill attended Litchfield Public Schools. There she discovered her passion for the arts where she participated in the Litchfield High School theater program.
For Jill, being creative was the steadying force throughout a turbulent life filled with personal challenges. In her early years, what brought Jill happiness, were the days of sewing on her bedroom floor in a world of patterns, while she hand-stitched seams. Jill lived in Memphis, Tennessee, for a while and eventually relocated to Portland, Oregon. Jill enjoyed the simple things in life, the love of nature, knitting, reading, and a good cup of coffee. She was an active member of the Rose Haven Day Shelter and Community Center where she would spend her days knitting needed clothing for the community.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Coll, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; siblings, John Krahling, Sue Krahling, Sherri Hodge, and Bill Krahling.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary gift in memory of Jill to Rose Haven Day Shelter and Community Center through Venmo @rosehavenpdx. Your contributions will help women and children experiencing the trauma of abuse, loss of home and other disruptive life challenges.