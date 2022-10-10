Oct. 2, 2022
James Allen Mortensen, 86, of Buffalo Lake died Oct. 2 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Memorial service was Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mindy Czycalla. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “The King of Love My Shepherd Is” and “How Great Thou Art”. Urn bearer was Roger Mortensen.
He was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Darwin, the son of Walter and Evelyn (Brown) Mortensen. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. He received his education at Cosmos Public Schools.
Jim entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Feb. 1, 1957. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Airman 3rd Class.
Jim was employed in the production of the newspaper for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune for many years. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Jim was an active Legion member and coached numerous boys Legion baseball teams. He received many awards for his years of service with the Legion.
Jim enjoyed traveling with his motorhome. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Lloyd Mortenson, Richard Mortensen, Lowell Mortensen; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Mortensen; brothers, Clifford Mortensen, Carrol Mortensen, Stanley Mortenson, Darryl Mortensen; sisters, Alice Olson, Edythe Minnick, Mary Raitz; many other relatives and friends.
