March 25, 2021
Jinny Block, 43, of Shakopee, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 25, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service was Wednesday, March 31, at St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township, Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. The Rev. Robert Taylor officiated. Organist was Mary Huebert. Soloist was Bridget Block performing “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Special music was “Angel By Your Side” by Francesca Battistelli. Urn bearers were Jinny’s sisters, Cheri Glesener, Sheri Smith and Kerri Hoff.
Jinny Lynn Block was born Oct. 28, 1977, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Jerry and Charlotte (Kottke) Block. Jinny was baptized as an infant at St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township, Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Vineyard Methodist. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1996.
Jinny grew up and resided in Hutchinson where she began her employment at HTI. Later in life Jinny moved to Shakopee and was employed at Fahey Sales, Bloomington Lincoln, and most recently Prior Lake DMV as a title clerk. Jinny was a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary and was a past member of St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township.
Jinny enjoyed going to amusement parks when she was younger, and she also loved her rabbit, Kooper. One highlight of her life was going on a trip to Mexico with her Grandma Margie the Great and meeting up there with her dad. She liked to go on walks with Charleen and mentioned numerous times how enjoyable that was for her. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her sister Cheri Glesener. Jinny cherished being an aunt and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Blessed be her memory.
Jinny will be missed by everyone whom she touched along life’s journey, may you take comfort in those memories and cherish them always.
Jinny is survived by her father Jerry Block and his wife Charleen of Hutchinson; sisters, Cheri Glesener and her husband Cody of Hutchinson, Sheri Smith and her husband Rick of Hutchinson, and Kerri Hoff and her husband Lee of Hutchinson; grandmother Margie Block of Hutchinson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Jinny was preceded in death by her mother Charlotte Block; grandparents Elmer and Mae Kottke; great-grandparents Alfred and Ella Block; and grandfather Lowell Block.
