Sept. 17, 2021
Joan H. Davis, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiating. Special Music (CD) "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."
Joan Helen Davis was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Litchfield. She was the daughter of Elmer and Genevieve (Arnold) Lies. Joan was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as youth, both in Eden Valley. She received her education in Eden Valley and was a graduate with the Eden Valley High School class of 1965.
On June 3, 1967, Joan was united in marriage to Dwayne Davis in Eden Valley. This marriage was blessed with four children, Robert, Jodi, Steve, and Sara. Joan and Dwayne resided in Hutchinson. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Joan was currently employed at Walmart in Hutchinson. She was previously employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson and as a Head Housekeeper at St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan, Montana. She was also employed as a nursing assistant at both Wood Dale & Sunwood Nursing Homes in Redwoods Falls, and Sterling House in Owatonna.
She loved camping and fishing, spending most of her time at the Crow Wing Campground in Brainerd. When Joan wasn't camping, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and gardening.
Joan passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 73 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Joan is survived by her husband Dwayne Davis of Hutchinson; children, Robert Davis and his wife Abigail, of Ronan, Montana, Jodi Allex and her husband David, of Hutchinson, Steve Davis and his wife Marcia, of Owatonna, Sara Davis of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Robbie Davis and his wife Rachel, Phebe Davis, Brett Allex, Dylan Allex, Riley Davis, McKenzie Davis, Kassie Davis, Cody Beltz, Madison Davis, Mason Davis, Lily Young, Tori Young; siblings, Duane Lies, Mike Lies and his wife Joanne, Connie Mathies and her husband Ronnie, Mary Thielen and her husband Dave, Gary Lies and his significant other Pam Workman, Nick Lies and his significant other Jenny Otte, Joe Lies and his wife Cindy; sister-in-law Jan Lies; many other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Genevieve Lies; brother Jim Lies.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.