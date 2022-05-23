May 19, 2022
Joan Beatrice (McCandless) Johnson, 92 of Litchfield passed away May 19 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
The daughter of Rollin and Catherine (Rethlake) McCandless, she was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Magnolia. She grew up in Manannah and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947. She met Harold James “Jim” Johnson and they were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1951, in New Jersey. In the early to mid-1950s, Joan and Jim lived in Wichita, Kansas, and Minneapolis. In 1957, they moved to Litchfield where they raised their three children, Mary, Mark, and Judy.
Joan worked part-time at Stewarts Jewelry until 1974, but being a mom was most important to her. She loved nothing more than to be home, care for her family, and volunteer her time with the children’s activities including being a Cub Scout den mother. She was a great cook and hostess, always making sure her guests were well cared for and never hungry. Joan loved to visit over a cup of coffee and a good game of cards whether it be 500 or Bridge. She was a dedicated fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, watching and listening to their games whenever she could. She was a great fishing partner to Jim, ready to eat the walleye he caught and brought home. In addition, Joan was a gifted oil painter. Her faith was very important to her, and Joan was a member of Church of St. Philip, belonging also to Daughters of Isabella. Joan was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma who loved her family dearly and will be incredibly missed.
Joan is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold James “Jim” Johnson of Litchfield; children, Mary (Dale) Piepenburg of Dassel, Mark (Delaine) Johnson of Litchfield, and Judy (Marty) Meyering of Willmar; grandchildren, Jared (Katie) Piepenburg, Patrick (Rachel) Johnson, Wendy Meyering, Krystyna (Mike) Wenisch, Tim (Cait) Meyering, Kaitlyn Johnson, and Steffi Meyering; great-grandchildren, Lorelei Meyering, Rhys Wenisch, and Annie Joan Johnson; siblings, Esther Skeate of Anoka, Patrick McCandless of Arizona, and Marilyn Krenik of St. Paul Park; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rollin and Catherine McCandless; two brothers, Dick and Jerome McCandless; four sisters, Eileen Hagel, Marietta Suek, Alice Spading, and Connie Snyder; and other extended family.
