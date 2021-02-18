Feb. 14, 2021
Joan M. Bradley, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was held Thursday, Feb. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Tribute by Suzanne Mackedanz. Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Beautiful Savior," "The Lord's Prayer" and "Going Home". Honorary urn bearers were Van Karg, LeAnn Karg, John Hassinger, Jean Hassinger, Cindy Johnson, Jeff Martens, Suzanne Mackedanz and LoAnn Hanson. Urn bearer was Tyler Bradley.
Joan Martha Bradley was born April 20, 1937, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Frank and Louise (Radunz) Rahn. Joan was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956.
On Nov. 5, 1961, Joan was united in marriage to John Bradley at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one son Keith. Joan and John resided in Florida, California, Michigan, Bermuda and made their home in Hutchinson in July of 1971. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Joan was a loving Air Force wife and homemaker for years. She also held employment at 3M in Hutchinson and Pamida.
She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, visiting with friends at the Co-op. Joan especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a past president of Dorcas and lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Joan passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 83 years. Blessed be her memory.
Joan is survived by her husband John Bradley of Hutchinson; nephew Bruce Rahn of Hutchinson; nieces, Cindy Johnson and her husband Gaylord, of Bird Island; Beverly Friend of New Jersey; grandson Tyler Bradley of Bismarck, North Dakota; sister Carol Horrmann of Bird Island; cousins, Suzanne Mackedanz and her husband Roy, of Litchfield, Betty Sedegrin of Norwood Young America; great-nieces and nephews, Natasha Johnson and her husband Ryan, Mitchell Johnson, Danny Johnson, Chris Johnson and his wife Kirsten; sister-in-law Miriam Rahn of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Louise Rahn; son Keith Bradley; brother David Rahn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.