Joan Marie Dallmann, 72, of Darwin, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Hutchinson Hospital. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with The Rev. Janine Olson officiating. The interment of the urn will be held at the Dassel Community Cemetery. There will be a time to gather with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel.
Joan “Joanie” Marie (Provencher) Dallmann, the daughter of Leslie I. “Pat” and Laurentine J. (Nyman) Provencher, was born on Mar. 8, 1949, in Hutchinson. Joan attended country school in Collinwood township before graduating in 1967, from the Dassel High School. Joan was baptized at Stockholm Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she was a member until her passing.
On May 18, 1968, Joan was united in marriage to Bob W. Dallmann at the First Lutheran Church (Gethsemane) in Dassel. Together they made their home in Cokato where they lived for several years before moving to the Darwin/Dassel area where they have resided and called home for the past 46 years. She was a diligent worker and spent her days working side by side with Bob in their shop. Her welcoming presence made friends of strangers as she visited with everyone that walked through their door. Her genuine warmth and compassion for others knew no bounds.
Joanie was an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she generously gave her time and talents. She taught Sunday School, served on various committees, the Altar Guild, and often read scripture at worship. She had a love of nature and for all of God’s creatures, big and small alike, and enjoyed watching the wildlife that came to feed and visit in the yard. She enjoyed making hand crafted cards, cross stitching, gardening, and baking; she was especially known for her apple pies, rice pudding, and angel cake. She loved collecting pretty dishes, whether it was fine china, crystal, milk glass, tea pots, teacups, stoneware, cape cod or depression glass. She also enjoyed playing games, decorating, and shopping. She truly appreciated time spent with her sisters, former classmates, her home extension group, and the neighborhood ladies and the friendships they shared. But most of all, she cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren. Joan’s belief in the importance and strength of family was evidenced in so much of what she did, from praying for health, protection, and happiness for others, to notes written on her calendar that she carried over from year to year of anniversaries, birthdays, and funerals of loved ones gone too soon. Her love shone through every day in all the little details as she always added an extra touch to show how much she cared. She believed that any excuse was a good one to gather her family together to hold them close. She had a way of making time spent together special. She loved her family with her whole heart and made sure they knew it. No one left her house without a big hug, an ‘I love you’, and a ‘God Bless’.
She is survived by her husband Bob Dallmann of Darwin; children, Heidi (Jonathan) Haapala of Dassel, Amy (Robert) Nelson of Litchfield, Mark (Kelli) Dallmann of Darwin, and Ann (Sean) Dietel of Belle Plaine; eleven grandchildren, Jordan Haapala, Grant Haapala, Mitchel (Kristin) Larson, Devan Nelson, Aric Nelson, Logan Nelson, Gavin Nelson, Allyson Dallmann, Lance Dallmann, Kayleigh Dietel, Kierstyn Dietel; and a great grandchild Harrison Larson; siblings, Norma (Bob) Hall of Litchfield, Susan (Larry) Peterson of Howard Lake, and Judy (John) Suarez of Coppell, Texas; brother-in-law Don Gordon of Dassel; sisters-in-law Nancy (Ralph) Diers of Howard Lake, and Penny (John Ronhovde) Mills of Waconia; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn son; brother Wayne Provencher; sister Barbara Gordon; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Anderson.