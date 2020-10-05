Oct. 5, 2020
Joan K. Prieve, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Due to the current pandemic, a brief graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Cards may be sent to Steve Prieve, 4621 Snelling Ave. 325, Minneapolis, MN 55406.
Joan Kay Prieve was born July 30, 1932, to CJ and Esther Templin in Graceville. She spent her younger years in Morris before moving to Hutchinson, where she graduated from high school.
She married Ervin “Bud” Prieve July 31, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were blessed with three sons, Bob, Steve and Tom. Joan and Bud shared 54 years of marriage in Hutchinson.
Joan worked at the Hutchinson Leader for many years, retiring in 2004.
Joan enjoyed playing the piano, baking and tending her many flowers. She and Bud enjoyed fishing, playing cards, dancing and going “up north” to her parents’ homes in Longville and Hackensack. They later enjoyed spending time at their Clear Lake trailer lot with lots of friends and family.
Blessed be her memory.
Joan is survived by her sons, Robert “Bob” (Kathy) Prieve, Steve (Nancy) Prieve, and Tom (Sue) Prieve; and grandchildren, Beth and Nathan.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, CJ and Esther Templin; and husband Irvin “Bug” Prieve.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.