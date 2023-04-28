March 18, 2023
JoAnn Amberg, 77, of Tavares, Florida, formerly Buffalo Lake, died March 18, at The Villages Regional Hospital in Florida. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with the Rev. Brian Lauer as officiant. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
JoAnn L. Amberg was born on Jan. 23, 1946 to Lester and Fernell (Wagner) Cole in Redwood Falls. In 1964, she graduated from Belview High School. JoAnn was united in marriage to Wilfred “Fritz” Amberg on June 13, 1964 at Our Saviors Church in Belview. She worked at Sunwood Nursing Home and ASCS office, both in Redwood Falls. She then worked for MN Mining and Manufacturing, the Buffalo Lake Creamery, Buffalo Lake Elevator, and State Bank of Buffalo Lake. For 36 years she owned her own business doing painting, wallpapering, and staining woodwork and furniture.
JoAnn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake where she proudly served as president of the church council and was active in the Sunday school and Vacation Bible school programs, and a member of Dorcas circle. She gave back to her community and volunteered her time at the elementary school, helping with the science fair and spelling bee. She helped in the parish ed office for many years and took part in Junior Great Books. JoAnn held offices in the WLCA from treasurer to president, was a charter member for the Jaycees, and president of Women for Progress.
Quilting and gardening were some of her favorite hobbies. Spending time with her family and friends brought her much joy. Whether it was cooking with her grandchildren, going to the Guthrie Theater, or hosting at their home in Florida during the winters, the numerous memories made will always be remembered and cherished.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Wilfred “Fritz” Amberg; son, Brent (Michelle) Amberg of Boca Raton, Florida and their daughters, Halle and Stella; son, Damian (Sarisa) Amberg of Glencoe, and their children, Mikayla, Kendall, and Kaeden; her siblings, Joyce (Don) Beadell of Delhi, Deb Schmidt of Redwood Falls, and Rick (Deb) Cole of Brainerd; her sisters-in-law and their spouses, Mary (Joe) Conners of Anchorage, Alaska, Therese (Randy) Ryan of New London, Betty Grund of East Bethel, and Janet (Dick) Rathmann of Morgan Hill, California; many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Fernell Cole; daughters, Keri Jo and Amy Jo; parents-in-law, Enis and Florence Amberg; nieces, Jean Hoffbeck and Margaret Fontaine; brothers-in-law, Ken Schmidt and John Grund; and sister-in-law, Charlotte (Bob) Parent.
Blessed Be Her Memory
Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, (320) 523-1102 www.dirksblem.com