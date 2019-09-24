Sept. 19, 2019
JoAnn Bishman, 66, of rural Stewart passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, Therapy Suites in Sartell. Funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. JJ Morgan. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Keith Tongen performing “Happy Trails.” Congregational hymns were “In The Garden” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Craig Lenz, Nick Iliff, Kris Skrove, Matt Bishman, Mike Bishman and Paul Lenz.
JoAnn Joyce Bishman was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Doug and Evelyn (Krentz) Bell. JoAnn was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She started her education at Heatwole Country School in Lynn Township and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1970.
On May 19, 1993, JoAnn was united in marriage to Mark Bishman at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. JoAnn and Mark resided in rural Stewart. They shared 26 years of marriage together.
In 1969, JoAnn started employment at AG Systems in Hutchinson while she was still in high school on work release. She continued working there after graduation and helped oversee all aspects of the business. JoAnn was a very dedicated and kindhearted employee. After 50 years of employment, she retired from AG Systems June 10, 2019.
JoAnn enjoyed spectating and participating in garden tractor pulls. She also enjoyed cooking and loved being around kids. She grew up showing horses and continued to have a passion for them her whole life. She especially treasured her appaloosa horse, Jay Jay Bounce. JoAnn was an avid Minnesota Vikings football fan. She also followed Lindsay Whalen while she played for the Minnesota Gophers, Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx women’s basketball teams. JoAnn was a loving wife and sister. She cherished the time spent with her family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Mark Bishman of Stewart; sister Diane Schwarze of Hutchinson; brother Kirk Bell of Stewart; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Doug and Evelyn Bell; godson and nephew Jacob Schwarze; brother-in-law Allen “Bear” Schwarze; and sister-in-law Ronda Bell.
