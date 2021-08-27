Aug. 22, 2021
JoAnn Danberg, 79, died peacefully Aug 22, with her children and husband Kale W. Danberg, by her side in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a celebration of JoAnn’s life at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.
JoAnn Danberg [Gierke], born 1941, Hutchinson.
JoAnn graduated from Hutchison High School in 1959. On Aug. 27, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gary Gehlen. JoAnn and Gary had six children. While living in Hutchinson, JoAnn was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Anastasia Catholic Church and the BPO Elks Lodge 2427, where she made many friends. JoAnn worked at Rexall Drug and as a senior citizen activity coordinator planning activities and trips for seniors.
In 1990, she married Kale W. Danberg. She resided with Kale in Brooklyn Park until her death.
Throughout her life, JoAnn enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling and fishing. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She especially enjoyed fishing, and spending time in Annandale on Cedar Lake, where she and Kale spent summer weekends. JoAnn had a remarkable relationship with the Lord, which grew stronger the last years of her life.
JoAnn excelled at any job into which she was hired. Her last position was with Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, where she was a deployment consultant working with corporations around the world. After more than 15 years with Korn Ferry, she retired in 2019.
JoAnn will be remembered for her quiet wit and for how she could talk for hours sharing her love of life.
She is survived by her husband Kale Danberg; her daughters, Lori Haapala (Mike), Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Beth Krasean, Willmar, Nancy Rossi (Steve), Frederick, Colorado, Gwen Johnson (Wayne), Blomkest, Denise Floen, Coon Rapids, and a son Gary Gehlen (Jennifer) of Savage. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She’s also survived by her half-sisters, Myrna Corvelli, Mary DuFault, Pat Gavin; and half-brothers, Lloyd and Mike Hammerstrom, all of Bemidji. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Linda Ponsford, Dassel and Jeff Danberg, Cokato.
She was preceeded in death by her mother Mable Gierke; maternal grandparents Ernest and Hannah Gierke; and grandson Joshua Walter.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and to Mary Broughton, PA-C at Voyage Healthcare, for the extraordinary care provided.
Washburn-McReavy Cremation Services at 5125 W Broadway Ave, Crystal, Minnesota, is serving the family.