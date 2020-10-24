March 2, 2020
JoAnn “Jo” Black, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, March 2, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was Saturday, Oct. 24, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. JJ Morgan officiated. Soloist was Emily Williams performing “I’ll Fly Away.” Special music was “It Is Well With My Soul.” Honorary urn bearers were Hayden Black and Benjamin Black
JoAnn Elna Black was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Peter and Louise (Nelson) Anderson. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at New Avon Salem E.U.B. Church, “The little white church on the hill.” JoAnn attended school in Redwood Falls and graduated from Redwood Falls High School as the class valedictorian with the Class of 1951. She furthered her education at Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching degree.
On Aug. 10, 1954, JoAnn was united in marriage to James Black in Redwood Falls. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and Thomas. JoAnn and James lived in Buffalo Lake and La Crescent until they moved to Hutchinson in 1968. They shared 38 years of marriage until James passed away Nov. 26, 1992.
JoAnn taught fourth grade at the Buffalo Lake school before holding various teaching and administrative positions with Hutchison ISD 423. She retired in 1995 after years in the position of community education coordinator.
She was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of Hutchinson Women’s Club, Hutchinson Garden Club and The Red Hats.
JoAnn enjoyed gardening, reading, antiquing and especially music. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
JoAnn is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Black and his wife Therese of Maplewood, and Thomas Black and his wife Amy of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Hayden and Benjamin Black; many other relatives and friends.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Louise Anderson; husband James Black; siblings, Ingrid Zieske and her husband Garnet, Ray Anderson and his wife Maxine, and Glenn Anderson and his wife Joanne.
