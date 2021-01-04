Dec. 27, 2020
Joann M. Jessen, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Hauges Cemetery in rural Bergen, Jackson County, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service, all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Rev. JJ Morgan officiating.
Joann Marvel Borsgard Jessen was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Mountain Lake. She was the daughter of Sidney and Mina “Minnie” (Ingbritson) Borsgard. Joann was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Hauges Lutheran Church in rural Bergen. She received her education in Bergen School District 26 and was a graduate of Windom High School class of 1955.
On Aug. 17, 1963, Joann was united in marriage to Selmer Jessen at Hauges Lutheran Church. Joann and Selmer resided in Hutchinson. They shared 24 years of marriage.
Joann was employed at Tonka Toys, Harris Pine Furniture, Green Giant Glencoe, and Young America Corporation.
Joann lived life to the fullest. Her love of music began early and was a big part of her life. She sang in a trio with her mother and sister and was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson and sang in the church choir. She loved game shows and calling bingo for her many friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Joann is survived by her nieces and nephews, Naomi Evans of Wayzata, Gwyn Larson and her husband Dave of Oceanside, California, Craig Borsgard of Windom, David Borsgard and special friend Stacy Martin of rural Bergen, Richard Borsgard and his wife Vicky of Windom; many other great-nieces and great-nephews, relatives and friends.
Joann was preceded in death by husband Selmer; parents Sidney and Mina Borsgard; siblings, Herma Berge, Sedrick Borsgard, Ordell Borsgard and an infant brother; brother-in-law Orlen Berge; and sister-in-law Arlene Borsgard.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.