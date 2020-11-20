Nov. 18, 2020
JoAnn Marie Nygaard, 76, of Litchfield, passed away Nov. 18 at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital. Private family graveside service was at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The Rev. Christian Muellerleile officiated.
She was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Getz) Seller. JoAnn was baptized as an infant in Silver Lake, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at the Congregational Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1963.
On Jan. 25, 1964, JoAnn united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Nygaard, at the Congregational Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kevin and Brenda. JoAnn and Dennis lived and raised their family in Litchfield. They shared 54 years of marriage.
JoAnn was employed at Fingerhut, sold Avon, and was a cook at Augustana Homes.
She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, board games, and computer games. JoAnn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Kevin Nygaard of Litchfield, and Brenda Schultz and her husband, Randy, of Litchfield; grandchildren, Danielle Nygaard-Hernandez and her husband Edwin, Courtney Nygaard, Ashley Schultz, and Hunter Schultz; great-grandchild Bella Nygaard-Hernandez; sister Margaret Hernandez of Brainerd; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Bessie Seller; husband Dennis Nygaard; brother Dean Seller.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.