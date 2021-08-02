July 31, 2021
JoAnn Shirley Holle, 91, of Litchfield, formerly of Grove City, passed away Saturaday at Meeker Memorial Hospital. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 321 N. Fifth St., Grove City, with the Rev. Aaron VanDuinen officiating. The family prefers memorials to First Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
JoAnn was born March 9, 1930, and raised on the Holle Farm east of Grove City, the youngest of seven children of Christian and Eleanor Holle. She attended Grove City High School, graduating in 1948, and later attended Eitel Hospital School for Nurses in Minneapolis until its closure in 1952.
JoAnn has shared memories of walking, sometimes hitchhiking to school along Highway 12; travels to Minneapolis with her sisters, brothers and friends to attend theater and balls; to California to nanny for her sister; and other memorable trips to Catalina Island, the Ozarks, Nebraska and Alaska.
As a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, JoAnn was strong in faith, prayerful and an avid reader of the Bible. She participated in church committees, prayer groups, Bible studies and enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years.
Jinny (as most called her) cherished her many family, friends and neighbors, loved to socialize at events at Windmill Park, fire hall dances, entertaining at her home, going on long walks with friends, and giving out candy to kids who came trick or treating to 404 Fourth St., Grove City. She was a hard and dedicated worker enjoying employment at Fingerhut (Litchfield) and Carlson Meat Market (Grove City) until her retirement.
Jinny is survived by many nieces and nephews who have dear memories of working together on the farm, sleepovers, playing games, puzzles, reading and Bible lessons, and will cherish her memory as a fun, loving and supportive aunt.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Christian August Holle and Eleanor Gertrude Day Holle; sisters, Betty Callaway Shelp, Margaret Callaway Nelson, Carol Holle Paulson and Helen Holle Swanson; and brothers, Douglas C. Holle and Raymond Callaway Jr.
