March 21, 2021
Joanne M. Olesen, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, March 21, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Services were Friday, March 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Kristen Matthews performing “Peace In The Valley.” Bagpiper was Mike Breidenbach performing “Amazing Grace.” Congregational hymn was “Just As I Am.” Casket bearers were Jeremy Timm, Kory Klabunde, Ryan Timm, Michael Butera, Chris Shurrum and Noah Roling.
Joanne Marlene Olesen was born March 19, 1935, in Rich Valley Township. She was the daughter of Carl and Florence (Griebe) Klabunde. Joanne was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1952.
On Aug. 8, 1985, Joanne was united in marriage to Victor Olesen at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Joanne and Victor resided in Hutchinson and shared 19 years of marriage until Victor passed away April 7, 2005.
Joanne was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of American Legion Post 96 Auxiliary in Hutchinson.
Joanne enjoyed dancing, sewing and cooking. She also enjoyed playing cards and slot machines. In her later years, she enjoyed coloring, collecting elephants and playing bingo. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Joanne needed assistance with her daily health, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center June 3, 2014.
Blessed be her memory.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Brenda Carol Sturges and her significant other Michael Butera, of Hutchinson, and Janel Timm and her husband Jeremy, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ethan (Sarah) Mills, Netharly Yaeger, Rochelle (Chris) Shurrum, Tanner Timm, Taylor Timm and Taylin Timm; 10 great-grandchildren plus twins arriving in September; step-children, Sheldon Olesen and Randy Olesen; step-grandchildren, Paul Olesen and Michael Olesen; brother-in-law Waldo Dohman of White Bear Lake; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Florence Klabunde; first husband Wesley Anderson; second husband Dale Lee; third husband Victor Olesen; son Gale Anderson; daughter Barbara Ann Skeels; step-daughter Shirley Bosick; and siblings, Lowell Klabunde, Ivan (Darlene) Klabunde, Glorian Dohman, Ronald (Shirley) Klabunde, Clinton Klabunde and Patricia Baltrush.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.