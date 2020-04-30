April 17, 2020
JoAnne M. Price, 81, passed away on April 17 at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation center. A private grave side service will be later this year and interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
JoAnne was born Nov. 23, 1938 at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Minneapolis. She grew up in Lauderdale, a small northwestern suburb of St. Paul and was the middle child of Woodrow and Mildred (Schultz) Riggs’ three daughters. She graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1956 and would go on to work chiefly within the health care field as a bookkeeper/accounts receivable specialist. She married Donald Wilsey, also in 1956, they had three daughters, Dawn, Cynthia and Bobette. JoAnne had a truly beautiful, free and independent spirit and could regularly be found enjoying the outdoors and gardening/landscaping. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
JoAnne is survived by her daughter Bobette Wilsey; her younger sister and brother-in-law Bob and Peggy (Riggs) Johnson; her two granddaughters and their father, Jerry, Kathleen and Erin Boggs; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Dawn Boggs and Cynthia WIlsey; her parents Woodrow and Mildred Riggs; and her older sister Barbara Smith.
I love you Mom always and in Christ we will never say goodbye.