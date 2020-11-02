Oct. 29, 2020
Jody Nolen, 65, of Chicago passed away peacefully Oct. 29 listening to Leonard Cohen, one of her favorites. She had a lengthy battle with cancer.
She grew up in Litchfield, graduating in 1973, and broke ground by becoming one of the first girls to play on the boys varsity tennis team. Always very competitive, she toured the Midwest playing tennis tournaments during the summer, and downhill ski raced in the winter. That drive took her to Yale, where she graduated with a degree in English. She had a life-long love of books, the arts, and film. After college, she worked for New York Times Publishing, and greatly enjoyed living in the Big Apple. Eventually, she returned to Minneapolis, and continued to work in publishing until disabled by bipolar disorder. She later moved to Chicago, but always enjoyed returning to Minnesota for summer breaks at the lake with her extended family. She took great interest in the adventures of her nieces and nephews.
Jody is survived by her sisters, Annie (Muhit) Rahman, Santa Monica, California, and Mary Nolen, Chicago; her brothers Bill, Chicago, and Julius (Laura), Minneapolis; nieces and nephews, Asif, Deena, and Nadia Rahman, Margaret and Liam Nolen, William and Audrey Nolen, Clint and Annamarie Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William A. and Joan Nolen, and brother Jim.
A special thanks to sisters Annie and Mary for their care during Jody’s last months.