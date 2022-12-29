Dec. 26, 2022
Joe Kevin Langenbau, 58, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist is Austin Willhite. Soloist: Austin Willhite; "Amazing Grace." Congregational hymn is "On Eagle's Wings." Special music; "I Can Only Imagine." Urn bearer is Anthony Settergren.
Joe Kevin Langenbau was born on Oct. 12, 1964, in Benson. He was the son of August and Anecia "Nissy" (Parker) Langenbau. Joe was baptized as an infant on Oct. 12, 1965, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 27, 1980, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. Joe attended Stewart Public School. He enjoyed choir, playing the trumpet, and wrestling. Joe graduated in May of 1983 from Stewart, with a class of 27 students.
After graduation, Joe proceeded in the field of construction for many years, The last few years of his life, Joe took discipleship classes and went through bible training. He did street ministry for the past three years. One of his favorite quotes became: "Have a super spectacular day and you can put sprinkles on top." Joe enjoyed hunting, playing pool, shaking dice and being with family and friends. He lived in many different states, but came home to be with family and resided in Hutchinson his last few months.
Joe passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 58 years. He was able to be an eye donor in hopes of giving someone the gift of sight.
God bless Joe's memory. He is resting in peace.
Joe is survived by his mother Anecia "Nissy" Langenbau of Hutchinson; sisters, Susan (Chuck) Fenstra of Fifty Lakes, Cindy (Dave) Schweiss of Hutchinson, Jean (Richard) Settergren of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his father August Langenbau; brother Robert Langenbau; grandparents, Truman and Carrie Langenbau, Fred and Helen Parker.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.