Jan. 11, 2020
Joe Jerome Murphy, 89, passed away Jan. 11 at his home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard H. Bode will officiate. Interment will be at Bohemian National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Casket bearers will be Joe’s 10 grandchildren.
Joseph Jerome Murphy was born Feb. 24, 1930, at the family farm in rural Hutchinson, McLeod County. He was the son of Joseph and Martha (Klima) Murphy. Joseph was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in faith at Congregational Church in Silver Lake. He was also confirmed as an adult at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his early education at Kaminsky Country School District #11 and finished his education at Hutchinson High School Class of 1947. After high school, Joe farmed on the family farm in rural Hutchinson.
On June 11, 1955, he was united in marriage to Helen (Janke) at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They shared 64 years of marriage and were blessed with four children.
Joe’s passion was dairy farming, playing pinochle, fishing, attending threshing and antique tractor shows, old-time music and spoiling his many small house dogs over the years. Joe especially enjoyed visits from children, grandchildren, friends and family.
As Joe would say many times, “It’s never so bad that it couldn’t be worse.” Joe is now experiencing the joys of heaven! Blessed be his memory!
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Martha (Klima) Murphy; sister Millicent Rosenow and her husband Harold; brothers, John and Benjamin (in infancy); and brothers-in-law, Duane Hanke and Lyle Kressin.
Joe is survived by loving wife Helen; sons, Larry (Judy)Murphy and their children, Sadie (Todd) Jenkins, Melissa (Matt) Kohls and Michael (Patty) Murphy and Russel (Valerie) Murphy and their children, Bethany (Tim) King and Bridget (Nathaniel) Lehn; daughters, Connie (Keith) Johnson and their children, Crystal (Josh) Bailey, Amy (Padraic) O’Shea and Cody (Kara) Johnson and Julie (Rod) Flann and their children, Sarah (Denny) Biljan and Mathew (Brenda) Flann; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Hanke and Joanne Kressin; brothers, Frank Murphy, Daniel Murphy and Harry Murphy; and many other relatives and friends.
