Nov. 20, 2019
John C. Athey, 64, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service was Monday, Nov. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Rhonda Eckhart. Soloist was Mona Hjerpe performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Special music was “Tears In Heaven.” Honorary casket bearers were Kody Willhite, Sam Willhite, Jasmine Thompson, Shane Mickle, Alisha Magee, DaMar Magee and Isaiah Barlow. Casket bearers were Cassidy Sigler, Cody Sigler, Sam Athey, Scott Athey, Colter Combellick, Cormick Combellick, Matthew Athey and Andrew Athey.
John Chalmer Athey was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Morris, Minnesota. He was the son of Wilber and Deloris (Anderson) Athey. John was baptized as an infant at his family home Oct. 6, 1957, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Methodist Church in Beardsley. He received his education in Beardsley and was a graduate of Beardsley High School Class of 1973.
John entered active military service in the United States Navy Nov. 15, 1976, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge Dec. 28, 1979, at Naval Reserve Personnel Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and achieved the rank of seaman. John entered into the Army National Guard Aug. 20, 1977, in Ortonville. He received an honorable discharge Aug. 19, 1981, at Ortonville Armory and achieved the rank of specialist.
After being in the service, John pursued farming in Ortonville and Graceville until deciding to further his education at Wadena Technical Institute in 1988.
On Nov. 27, 1982, John was united in marriage to Kathy Thompson at Eidskog Lutheran Church in Ortonville. This marriage was blessed with four children, Valerie, Kimberly, Kristi and Jerrod. John and Kathy resided in Ortonville, Graceville, and in 1989 they made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 36 years of marriage together.
John had a strong work ethic his whole life. He was a farmer for several years until starting employment at Allied Mechanical as a union plumber in Hutchinson. At the time of John’s passing, he was employed at Horwitz in New Hope. John was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of American Legion Post 96, Plumbers Union Local 15 and UA.
John was a jokester and always had a good one-liner ready. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels and gardening only his cucumbers and tomatoes. John loved watching Sunday football games which usually turned into a family event, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings football fan. He especially cherished spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his wife Kathy Athey of Hutchinson; children, Valerie Benton and her husband, Jason, of Alexandria, Kimberly Thompson and her husband, Jens Munson, of Eagan, Kristi Thompson of Hutchinson and Jerrod Athey and his fiancé, Amanda Hurmi, of Little Canada; grandchildren, Kody Willhite, Sam Willhite, Jasmine Thompson, Shane Mickle, Alisha Magee, DaMar Magee and Isaiah Barlow; mother Delores Athey of Clinton; siblings, David Athey of Milbank, South Dakota, Daniel Athey and his wife, Patty, of Morris, Benjamin Athey of Hankinson, South Dakota, Jesse Athey of Silver Lake, Yvonne Sigler and her special friend, David DiNatalie, of Clinton, Laura Hagelin and her husband, Dan, of Beardsley, Elizabeth Athey and her husband, Bill Combellick, of Chokio and Loretta Kosbob and her husband, Tim, of Prinsburg; many other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father Wilber Athey; and brother Joseph Athey.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.