Sept. 26, 2020
John Bernhagen, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Soloist was Keith Kamrath who sang "Precious Lord, Take My Hand." Congregational hymns were "Chief Of Sinners Though I Be" and "Abide With Me." Tribute by Paul Bernhagen. Readers were Emily Meade and Elissa Johnson. Urn bearer was Evan Pheneger. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
John J. Bernhagen was born March 19, 1934, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Ed and Emma (Malek) Bernhagen. John was baptized as an infant and confirmed as a youth at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952. He furthered his education at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus and earned a technical degree in agriculture. Later in life, he achieved his B.A. degree from Metropolitan State and his master's in corporate counseling from Mankato State.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served until Aug. 4, 1956. His military duty was in Orleans, France. On Oct. 28, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta (Letty) Narr, at Peace Lutheran in Hutchinson. They had three children, Joel, Luann and Paul. They resided on John's grandparents' farm northeast of Hutchinson for 49 years. He actively farmed for several years and received the McLeod County "Outstanding Young Farmer" award. In 2006 they moved to The Greens in northwest Hutchinson and moved to Lakeridge Community, Hutchinson, a year ago. John and Letty were married for nearly 64 years.
In 1957 Peace Lutheran formed a daughter congregation and John and Letty became charter members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. As an active member, John served in many capacities, sang in the choir, played his trumpet for many occasions, taught high school Sunday school and later the adult Bible class, and was the catcher for the OSL softball team. He was elected to the Minnesota South District Board of his church body and served for four years.
John was an active member of his community at various times in Farm Bureau, Republican Party, American Legion Post 96, Kiwanis, and Common Cup. He was elected to the McLeod Co-op Power Association and served for 18 years. During this time, he was on the state board of co-ops as well.
In 1968 he was encouraged to run for the state Legislature and won the election. He served four years in the House of Representatives and 20 years in the state Senate. John was recognized for his negotiating skills and served on many conference committees to iron out differences between House and Senate bills. During his legislative years, he served as the midwest representative on the Council of State Legislatures, and director and president of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission.
During his legislative years, he was hired as Hutchinson's first executive director of economic development and served from 1984 to 1992. After he retired from the Senate, he worked for Minnesota Technology until his retirement in 1999. In 2016 he received the honor of "Mr. Hutchinson" during the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. He wore his captain's cap proudly.
John's main interests and activities revolved around his faith in Christ Jesus, his family and his friends. His grandchildren loved his stories, especially his famous "limburger" cheese classics. Besides six grandchildren they have four great-grandchilden, which are a huge enjoyment. Travels included 49 states and six continents. After retirement, Camp Penuel, Costa Rica, became his mission and he spent many hours supporting the camp in time and treasure.
John is survived by his wife Letty Bernhagen of Hutchinson; children, Joel (Bobbie) Bernhagen of Duffield, Virginia, Luann (Steve) Pheneger of Roseville, and Paul (Thelma) Bernhagen of Esparza, Costa Rica; grandchildren, Evan (Stephanie) Pheneger, Emily (Andrew) Meade, Elissa (Trent) Johnson, Rebeca Bernhagen, Roy Bernhagen and Courtney Bernhagen; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Connor Pheneger, and Aria and Beckett Meade; sister, Ruth Schwarze of Hutchinson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Wally and Wilma Narr of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Jon and Lola Wuerffel of Destin, Florida; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Emma Bernhagen; brothers, Herbert (Donna) Bernhagen and Edwin Bernhagen; brothers-in-law, Orlan (Mary) Narr and Malcolm Schwarze.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.