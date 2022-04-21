April 17, 2022
John B. Bradley, 91 of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Litchfield. Memorial service was Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joseph Asher. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Tribute by Sue Mackedanz. Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Beautiful Savior”, “The Lord’s Prayer” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Honorary urn bearers were Van Karg, Lee Ann Karg, Sue Mackedanz, Cindy Johnson, John Hassinger, Bruce Rahn, Lo Ann Hanson and Steve Schram. Urn bearer was Tyler Bradley. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
John Bruce Bradley was born on June 4, 1930, in Newark, New Jersey. He was the son of Ural and Virginia (Robertson) Bradley. John was a graduate with the Central High School class of 1948. He then went on to join the United States Air Force enlisting on June 29, 1951.
As Flight Engineer, John served his country during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars earning the Korean and United Nations Service Medals as well as the Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, five Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross, all while completing 101 combat missions accounting for between 3,000 to 4,000 combat flight hours and carrying thousands of gallons of Agent Orange. John logged over 11,000 flight hours during his career earning three Air Force Commendation Medals. In 1957, he was part of the winning crew for the World Bombing Competition and refueled the B-52 aircraft that flew the first nonstop flight around the world. He served on aircrews that flew cover for all the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space shots. After 20 years and two days of active military service, John retired at the rank of Master Sergeant on June 30, 1971.
On Nov. 5, 1961, John was united in marriage to Joan Rahn at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one son, Keith. John and Joan resided in Florida, California, Michigan, Bermuda and later moved to Hutchinson in July of 1971. They shared 59 years of marriage before the passing of Joan on Feb. 14, 2021.
John was employed as a net maker with the Department of Natural Resources for 20 years and retired in 1991.
John was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson VFW Post 906.
John enjoyed helping others, playing cards, making canes, woodworking, walking, traveling, spending time in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and grandson.
John passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 91 years. Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his grandson, Tyler Bradley and his fiancée, Shawna Dietz of Mandan, North Dakota; sister-in-laws, Carol Horrman, Miriam Rahn; nephew Bruce Rahn; nieces, Cindy (Gaylord) Johnson, Beverly Friend; cousins, Suzanne (Roy) Mackedanz, Betty Sedegrin; great niece and nephews, Natasha (Ryan) Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Danny Johnson, Chris (Kirsten) Johnson; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ural and Virginia Bradley; wife Joan Bradley; son Keith Bradley; brothers, Brodus Bradley, Bruce Bradley, Mark Bradley, Joseph Bradley; sisters, Ollie Assantes, Gladys Collins, Theresa Policastro; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Louise Rahn; brother-in-law David Rahn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.