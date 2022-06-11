March 5, 2022
John R. Burgstahler, 93, of Stewart passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gilbert, Arizona. Memorial service was Friday, June 10, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Preston Lake Township, Buffalo Lake. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Don Malinsky. Organist was Cyndi Washburn. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace”, “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “He Lives”. Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Jessica, Amy, Leslie, Paige, Lawton, Lucas, Riley, Jonny, Sonia, Sara, Gary, Brennan, Cullen, Bill, Ryan. Urn bearer was Gary Baumetz. Military Honors by Stewart American Legion DeGree Fleisch Post 125.
John R. Burgstahler was born on Sept. 20, 1928, at the family home in Sibley County. He was the son of Howard and Bertha (Boehlke) Burgstahler. John was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Stewart, and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1946. John furthered his education at Agriculture School in Hector.
John entered active military service in the United States Army on Jan. 19, 1952, at Minneapolis and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He received an Honorable Discharge on Dec. 17, 1953, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
On July 18, 1954, John was united in marriage to Zelda Friese at Evangelical Free Church in Balaton. This marriage was blessed with four children, Polly, Grant, Kay, and Reed. John and Zelda resided on the family farm in rural Stewart. They shared 45 years of marriage before the passing of Zelda in 1999.
On June 11, 2000, John was united in marriage to Sharon Lewis-Koeberl at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. John and Sharon resided on the family farm. They shared 21 years of marriage.
John was a life-long farmer and stayed active in farming until the age of 80. He then became the “gofer” and always offered advice. After each trip from the farm, John would hop into his shiny red pickup to “road farm”, checking all the fields. John was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He was also a Trustee, on the Administrative Board and Building Committee at Zion United Methodist Church.
John enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Green Lake in Spicer, fishing, and riding tractor with “the Boys”, golfing, playing cards, traveling, and wintering in Arizona. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
John passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Banner Hospital in Gilbert, Arizona, at the age of 93 years. Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his wife Sharon Burgstahler of Hutchinson; children, Polly (Mark) Wenger of Maple Grove, Grant (Deb) Burgstahler of Winthrop, Kay (Steve) Baumetz of Hutchinson, Reed (Lynae) Burgstahler of Stewart; step-children, David (Shelli) Lewis of Cosmos, William (Kathy) Lewis of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jessica, Amy, Leslie, Paige, Lawton, Lucas, Riley, Jonny, Sonia, Sara, Gary, Brennan, Cullen, Bill, Ryan; 21 great-grandchildren; sister Jean Pittman of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Ellen Burgstahler of Indiana; cousin Florey Hendrickson of Crosby; many other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bertha Burgstahler; wife Zelda Burgstahler; great-granddaughter Quinn Burgstahler in infancy; brothers, Jim and Ned Burgstahler; sister Lois Bryan; brothers-in-law, George Bryan and Delmar Pittman; sisters-in-law, Irene Burgstahler and Arlene Burgstahler.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.