Jan. 19, 2022
John James Connelly, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2022, at his home in Litchfield. There will be visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A memorial service, in Waseca, will be held at a later date.
John was born on July 18, 1936, to James and Violet (Hanson) Connelly. He was the second oldest of six children. He grew up in Byron, until he left to serve his country in the United States Army in January 1955. He served time in Grafenwöhr Germany and fought in the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupational Medal (Germany) and the Marksman (Rifle) Medal. John was Honorably Discharged in June 1957. Upon his return he met his future bride, Barbara Quitney. John and Barb eloped with a private ceremony on Aug. 22, 1959, in Rochester. Together they raised five children.
John was a hard-working farmer. He took pride in raising animals and farming crops. He farmed for others who needed a strong dedicated hand. John’s farming jobs took him and his family to several different farms in northern Iowa and throughout Minnesota. John and Barb finally settled on a turkey farm in Litchfield for 20 years and retired in 2002.
John had many interests. He enjoyed coon hunting and raising coon dogs. He would travel to Iowa every year for a Sportsman Exchange, often coming home with a new dog. He loved to fish, though he never would eat them. He liked wood working and building things. He collected guitars and dabbled in playing, he liked to play cards, and always just “shooting the breeze” with anyone and everyone. John especially enjoyed being with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Connelly of Litchfield; five children, Lucas Connelly, Royalton, Donna (David) Schulzetenberg, St. Augusta, Carmen Connelly, St. Cloud, Susan Crocker, Allen, Texas, and John Patrick Connelly, Mesa, Arizona; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Richard Connelly, Mesa, Arizona; and sisters, Jeanette Grinager, Eyota, and Jane Tyler, Phoenix, Arizona.
John was preceded in death by his infant son Christopher; mother Violet Connelly; father James Connelly; son-in-law Daniel Crocker; brother Wayne Connelly; and sister Evelyn Kabage.
Special thanks to the Ecumen Hospice team in providing care and compassion during his final days. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
