May 21, 2020
John Dennis Finnegan, 66, passed away peacefully o Thursday May 21, at his home near Wadena. Surrounded by family. Memorial services will be at Camp Ripley, Little Falls at a later date (Due to COVID).
He was born in Litchfield, October 10, 1953 to Elizabeth Schoolmeester and John Finnegan
He graduated from Dassel High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in which he served our country faithfully and was honorably discharged in 1960.
For many years he worked in the livestock industry, beginning with Morman Mfg. and ending with his own business Professional Dairy Consultants, in Wadena, as a dairy nutritionist.
John loved to hunt and fish and devoted as much time as he could to this hobby. He won many awards for his devotion to conservation and the preservation of land. His motto was “We don’t own this land, we are just the stewards to preserve for our children, grandchildren, and for generations to come.”
John is survived by his wife Beverly; his children, Dennis, Jeffery, Michael and Teresa and stepchildren, Robert, Angela, Julia, and Melissa; many grandchildren and great children.
Memorials will be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project.