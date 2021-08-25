Aug. 22, 2021
John E. Kock, 85, of Buffalo, passed away Aug. 22, at Abbott NW Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service for John Kock will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, with visitation one hour prior to the service all at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Private interment to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
John was born the son of Emanuel and Helen (Laatsch) Kock Feb. 3, 1936 in Hutchinson.
In 1956 John came to Buffalo and began working for Wendell Setterberg at Setterberg Jewelers. John worked with Wendell until 1983 when he then purchased the business and has been the owner ever since. His watchmaking career actually began at the age of 12 when he worked for his father’s store, Kock’s Jewelry (which is still in the family, owned by his brother, Alan and niece, Jarolynn) in Hutchinson. By the time John went to watchmaking and jewelry school he had basically mastered the craft quite well. He was well known as an expert goldsmith, diamond setter and designer, certified Acutron technician and watchmaker.
John was an avid hunter and enjoyed many hunting trips out west with his good friend Stewart Wirth of Annandale. He also enjoyed horseback riding and had wonderful stories about trail rides with Johnny and Dianne Bruhn’s family along with many other friends. Upon moving to Buffalo John also fell into a group of expert hunters, specifically the Slim Hensen family. This group of hunters held many fox hunts, deer and fishing trips and from these adventures John had many tales to tell. He became a mighty storyteller and could keep a story alive with his excitement and sometimes “tall tales”.
John also enjoyed many canoe expeditions to the Boundary Waters and Canada with his brother-in-law Tom Triplett and Clark Swenson and many other friends. From these experience’s he had been asked many times to help the Explorer Scouts with canoe and camping trips.
He served his country for six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. John also served his community by serving on the Buffalo Fire Department for 35 years. He was also involved with the Buffalo Rodeo Committee for many years.
On Nov. 27, 1971 John was united in marriage to Toni Triplett and they were blessed with two lovely daughters, Krista Jean and Annie Elizabeth.
John enjoyed entertaining his family with his musical ability which included playing the accordion, mandolin, harmonica and violin. This love of music began with his grandfather and was passed down through the generations all the way to his daughter, Krista. John and Krista shared this love of music and John would teach her and encourage her to play the violin. This love of music has blossomed in Krista and she has learned to play several instruments, just like her father.
John’s daughter, Annie joined her father in the jewelry business in 2003 and has helped her parents run Setterberg Jewelers ever since. She has been a great asset to them in the business. John also shared his love of horseback riding with Annie and this is something she loves to this day.
John is survived by his wife Toni; daughters, Krista (Adam) Zobel of Minnetonka and Annie (Matt) Tscholl of Buffalo; grandchildren, Fiona, Scarlett and Madelyn Zobel, Micha and Eli Tscholl; brother Alan Kock; brother-in-law Tom (Ginny) Triplett; also nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo. On-line condolences can be made at thepetersonchapel.com