Oct. 6, 2020
John Gordon Hendrickson, 86, of Waterville, died Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, at his home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Waseca Christian Assembly in Waseca with the Rev. Brad Wickersheim officiating. Interment will be in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery at New Richland. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Born Oct. 30, 1933 in Minneapolis to Edwin and Marie (Lebeck) Hendrickson. He attended Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, graduating with the class of 1952. Growing up, John worked alongside his dad and uncles at the family meat markets. Following his education, he began working for Western Electric in Minneapolis. On May 19, 1953, John enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed on a Naval Base in Naples, Italy until being honorably discharged April 30, 1955. Following his discharge, he continued working for Western Electric. On Aug. 23, 1958, John was united in marriage to Vida Apley at Peace Lutheran Church in Claremont.
John’s career was a journey. He and Vida purchased a grocery store in Litchfield in 1962 which they owned and operated for 15 years. It was during this time that John began treatment at Hazelden for alcoholism. Through this experience he was called to helping others dealing with the same dependency struggles as himself and went to school to become a dependency counselor and consultant. This calling brought him all over the state and country as John worked and revamped many dependency programs. This was not the only calling that John had in his life, as a young boy he knew that he was called into Ministry. In 1984, he was licensed as a minister which led him to serve the communities of Buffalo, Fairmont, Luverne, Hinckley, Carlos, Elysian, Howard Lake, and Ellendale before retiring in 2004. He was gratified by his work and the journey God brought him on. In retirement he and Vida made their home in Waterville where, with their knowledge of the grocery business, they started a farmer’s market. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, hunting, auto racing, reading and telling Ole jokes. He was a faithful member of Waseca Christian Assembly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Vida; nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother Bill; and sister Diane.
Arrangements are being completed by Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville. dennisfuneralhomes.com.