Dec. 13, 2020
John H. Majeski Jr., husband of Rita, 83, of Hutchinson, formerly of Winthrop passed away Sun., Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service will be Fri., Dec. 18, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Military Honors by the Winthrop Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Officiating is The Rev. Bob Miner. Organist is Lori Pagel. Congregational hymns are "Jesus Loves Me", "Silent Night" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary casket bearers are Joel Majeski, Jeff Majeski, Arlin Miller, Leland Miller, Brian Case, Todd Larson and Klae Moyer. Casket bearers are grandchildren, Andrew Pierson, Sarah Pierson, Jonathan Pierson, Tricia Merkins, Jim Merkins, Zachary Richter, Malary Richter, Taylor Burandt and Jordan Burandt.
John Henry Louie Majeski Jr. was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Grafton Township. He was the son of John and Meta (Schuette) Majeski Sr. John was baptized as an infant on Sept. 19, 1937, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bismarck Township, by The Rev. P. Miller and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Winthrop and was a graduate of the Winthrop High School Class of 1957. John was the first basketball player in the history of Winthrop to reach 1,000 points and he was the first inducted in the Winthrop Hall of Fame. John played baseball for the Western Minne League.
On Oct. 12, 1957, John entered active military service and served in the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Private-2. John was Honorably Discharged on Feb. 13, 1964.
On Dec. 27, 1958, John was united in marriage to LeRita Larson at Bernadotte Lutheran Church, Bernadotte Township, Nicollet County. After their marriage, the couple resided in Winthrop. They were blessed with two daughters. John was employed by his brother and Miller Masonry doing cement work. John and LeRita shared almost 62 years of marriage.
John was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop and served on the church council. He was a member of the Winthrop American Legion Post #314.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, any and all sports and lawn mowing. He cherished the time he spent with the family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
When he needed assistance with his daily care, John became a resident of the Winthrop Good Samaritan Society and then Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. He passed away on Sun., Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center at the age of 83 years. Blessed be his memory.
John is survived by his wife LeRita Majeski of Hutchinson; daughters, Sandra Pierson and her husband, Kelly of Winthrop and Sheila Richter and her husband, Joseph of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Pierson, Jonathan Pierson, Tricia (Jim) Merkins, Zachary (Malary) Richter and Taylor (Jordan) Burandt; great grandchildren, Brittney and Callie Merkin, Carter, Payton and Avery Richter, Molly, Sawyer and Charlotte Pierson; sister, Evon U'Ren and her husband, John of Waconia; sister-in-law, Carolyn Majeski of New Hope; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Meta Majeski Sr.; brothers, Larry Majeski, Harold (Joe) Darlene Majeski, Willmer and Lois Majeski and LeRoy Majeski.
Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.