John Harlan Myllykangas, 81, of Kimball, died Tuesday, March 2, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Kimball with Rev. David Milz officiating. Burial will follow at the Kimball Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Kimball and 9:30-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Mason Myllykangas, Brittany Myllykangas, Leah Ruprecht and Taylor Ruprecht will serve as urn bearers. Morgan Steffens will provide the music for the service.
Attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website.
John Harlan Myllykangas was born June 13, 1939 in Kingston, to Roy and Lempi (Antti) Myllykangas. Harley grew up in rural Kingston, and attended school in Litchfield. He graduated with the class of 1957. Following his graduation, Harley began his career as a heavy equipment owner and operator. He was in partnership with his dad and brother at Roy Myllykangas and Sons Inc. until retiring in 2005. On Dec. 27, 1969, Harley was united in marriage to Lois L. Bohn at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. They made their home in rural Kimball, where they raised their two children. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball. Harley loved collecting and restoring antique tractors; as well as attending numerous tractor shows. He enjoyed watching his favorite Minnesota sports teams, golfing, and spending time reading the Bible.
Harley is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois of Kimball; children, Kevin (Sheila) Myllykangas of St. Cloud, and Karla (Keith) Ruprecht of Cold Spring; five grandchildren, Mason and Brittany Myllykangas, Leah and Taylor Ruprecht; step-grandchild Amber (Dillin) Christinsen; step great-grandchild Harlow Christinsen; siblings, Kenneth Myllykangas of Kingston, and Joyce (Stanley) Smith of South Haven; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lempi Myllykangas; and sister Gloria Stiff.
